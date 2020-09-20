New AICC in-charge Manicka Tagore to visit Hyderabad in October

Hyderabad: AICC in-charge for Telangana Manicka Tagore on Saturday urged the party leaders to adopt a Constituency centric approach in order to win next Assembly elections in 2023.



Tagore, along with TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy, held a video-conference through Zoom App with AICC Secretaries, contested candidates of Lok Sabha, former ministers and other senior leaders. CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC Secretaries N S Bose Raju and Sreenivasan Krishnan, TPCC Working Presidents Ponnam Prabhakar and J Kusum Kumar, former Union Minister Renuka Chowdhary, former ministers Dr J Geetha Reddy, R Damodar Reddy, Marri Shashidhar Reddy, AICC Spokesperson Dasoju Sravan and others participated in the meeting.

Uttam said that Tagore would visit Hyderabad in the first week of October after the end of Parliament session. Tagore said that the Congress party would adopt a micro-level strategy by adopting a Constituency centric approach. He said that the main objective of the Congress party should be to get a majority of votes in each of 34,360 polling booths in 2023 Assembly elections.