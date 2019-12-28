New centre for excellence for healthcare to come up in hyderabad city

Banjara Hills: An interdisciplinary team of researchers from the LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), IIM Ahmedabad and the Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH), Hyderabad, have won a grant of Rs 10 crore to set up a first-of-its-kind centre for excellence (CoE) in health outcomes research and economics.

Over the next five years, the centre proposes to create a first-of-its-kind unit of excellence that will use big data in Indian healthcare along with machine learning and economic tool kits to advance the understanding of evidence-based policy making in Indian healthcare.

The upcoming centre also proposes to recruit world-class post-doctoral fellows, research assistants and conduct training for doctors to engage in economic evidence based clinical decision making, such as cost effectiveness studies with data from India through the Clinical Research Training Programme (CRTP) Fellowships embedded within the CRC grant.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Gullapalli N Rao, Founder-Chair, LVPEI, said, "The India Alliance grant opens up a lot of possibilities for clinical research training, big data science, health economics and health policy in India.

LVPEI has always been focused on clinical research since its inception and has a strong record in publishing research in the world in the field of ophthalmology. Our collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and Indian Institute of Public Health would lay the foundation for data-driven healthcare in India."