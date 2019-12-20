New colony body calls on MLA KP Vivekanand

Qutbullapur: The newly elected members of Mahadevapuram Colony Welfare Society met Qutbullapur MLA KP Vivekanand at his camp office at Petbasheerabad on Thursday and felicitated him.

Addressing the society members, the MLA exhorted them to work in a coordinated manner for addressing colony issues. He urged them to bring any colony issues to his notice so that he could help in resolving them. He assured them of his support for addressing various issues of the colony. On the same day, the residents of Suraram Industrial area met the MLA and requested him to address the issues in their colony.

They explained about lack of basic facilities such as streetlights and CC roads in the colony. Responding to their complaints, the MLA spoke to the officials concerned and instructed them to send proposals for improving basic amenities in the colony. Later, they felicitated the MLA and thanked him for responding to their requests.