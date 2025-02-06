  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

New IT Towers in Hyderabad's Malakpet and Medchal to Create Massive Job Opportunities

New IT Towers in Hyderabads Malakpet and Medchal to Create Massive Job Opportunities
x
Highlights

New IT towers in Hyderabad's Malakpet and Medchal will create massive job opportunities, boosting the city's tech sector and providing employment for many.

Hyderabad is set to expand its IT infrastructure with the construction of new IT towers in two key areas of the city: Malakpet and Medchal. This development brings great news for the unemployed, as it is expected to generate a significant number of job opportunities for skilled professionals.

The new IT towers will be strategically located in these prime business areas, ensuring ease of access and connectivity. This initiative aligns with the state government’s goal of making Hyderabad a leading tech hub in India.

With the city's reputation as a major IT center already established, the addition of these IT towers in Malakpet and Medchal will further strengthen the job market, offering employment prospects across various IT sectors. The project is expected to attract both established companies and new startups, providing numerous roles for tech professionals.

This expansion in Hyderabad is a welcome development for job seekers, as the creation of these IT towers will help address the growing demand for skilled talent in the city’s thriving technology sector.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick