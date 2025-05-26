New mediation centre inaugurated for amicable dispute resolution

Hyderabad: IFADAH community Mediation Centre in collaboration with Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) was inaugurated at the historic Shahi Masjid Bagh-e-Aam (Public Gardens), Nampally on Sunday.

The event was presided over by Maulana Dr Ahsan bin Muhammad Al-Hamoomi, the Imam and Khateeb of the Shahi Masjid. Legal experts speaking at the event strongly encouraged people to approach the Centre for resolving disputes, rather than taking their issues directly to court.

Chief Guest CH Panchakshari, Member Secretary of TSLSA, said that unlike court rulings, mediation is not imposed—both parties willingly agree to the outcome. It is a quicker, cost-effective, and more empathetic method that fosters mutual trust and understanding.

He pointed out that Telangana has 20 Family Courts across 33 districts, and hundreds of cases are filed daily. Many of these cases stem from personal egos or miscommunications. If handled through mediation, such issues can be resolved more quickly and peacefully. He also highlighted that there are over 60 old age homes in Hyderabad, where many elderly parents suffer due to lack of support—a situation that could often be addressed through timely mediation.

He emphasised that mediation through IFADAH Centre is completely free of cost, whereas even registering a case in court can cost Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, with further stages possibly costing lakhs. Additionally, court rulings often benefit only one party, while the other may appeal to higher courts. In contrast, mediation ensures that both parties reach an agreeable solution.

Maulana Dr Ahsan bin Muhammad Al-Hamoomi emphasised that while disagreements are natural, if they evolve into hostility, they become dangerous for society. Resolving disputes early can preserve relationships and foster a more just and peaceful society. Mediation is an effective tool to prevent disputes from escalating into lengthy legal battles.

Senior Advocate Ajmal Ahmed, whose efforts were instrumental in affiliating the centre with the Telangana High Court, also addressed the audience. Syed Omer Jaleel, a retired IAS officer, expressed gratitude to Chief Justice Sanjay Pal and other legal dignitaries for officially recognizing the centre.

Mohammed Abdul Javed Pasha, Senior Civil Judge-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (Sessions Division), Hyderabad, also delivered a speech at the event.