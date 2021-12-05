New policies will provide sops for manufacture, use of EVs: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Hyderabad: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said the State government would develop new policies and provide incentives for the manufacture and use of electric vehicles in line with the latest policies.

On Saturday, the Minister attended a high-level ministerial round-table conference organised by the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries for promotion of electric vehicles in Goa. The Minister said that Telangana is a major base for EV and ESS (energy storage system) sectors and would attract investments worth 4 Billion US Dollars and create employment for 1.2 lakh persons by 2030 through EVs in shared mobility, charging infrastructure development and EV and ESS manufacturing activities. "Hyderabad has been witnessing a sharp rise in usage of electric vehicles as many prefer to buy eco-friendly vehicles to bring down carbon emissions. While there were only 25 electric vehicles in the city in 2016, now the number has increased to more than 10,000," said Ajay.

The Minister said that each public charging station requires an exclusive transformer with all related substation equipment including safety appliances, appropriate civic works, cabling and electric works and should have one or more chargers. Generate demand for battery storage solutions by driving EV adoption incentives and supply side incentives for battery manufacturing. He said he would proactively support creation of EV charging infrastructure in the initial phase and eventually create a market for commercially viable EV charging business.

Ajay further said that the government has come out with an extremely comprehensive policy and also ensured that energy storage policy is clubbed in with the EV policy because these two are tight-knit ideas which need to work cohesively. Telangana government, as part of its new policy to promote electric vehicles, offers 100 per cent exemption of road tax and registration fee for the first two lakh electric two-wheelers purchased and registered within the state.