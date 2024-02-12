Niranjan dubs KTR a blind man

Hyderabad: TPCC senior vice-president G Niranjan said that BRS vice president KT Rama Rao is a blind man, who is unable see the reality which is in front of him.

Speaking to mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan here on Sunday, Niranjan wondered as to why KTR was saying Kaleswaram project was built by BRS government and there was no need for them to visit?“Now they have no face to see it and are trying to avoid the topic,” Niranjan said.

“KTR, who is saying that Medigadda is the only sag in Kaleswaram project; is it not his responsibility to know the reasons for that sag?he asked.

“Experts of the National Dam Safety Authority, who came to examine the incident from October 23 to 25 last year, clearly mentioned many errors in the report given to the State government on November 1 and in the report given by the Vigilance department of the State government. KTR is asking the Government to take action against the IAS officers if they committed mistakes. He should also be prepared for punishment for his mistakes,” he added.