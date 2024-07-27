Niti Aayog Meeting: BJP dubs two CMs’ boycott move ‘politically motivated’

Hyderabad: The BJP national co-incharge for Tamil Nadu, Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, on Friday questioned the decision of Tamil Nadu and Telangana Chief Ministers MK Stalin and A Revanth Reddy to boycott the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting scheduled on July 27.

He said the boycott raises questions about the Tamil Nadu CM's goals, as the NITI Aayog meeting is crucial for addressing State needs and fostering development.

‘Both CMs claim that they have decided to boycott since the budget speech failed to mention their States by name; besides, a perceived unfair treatment by the Centre, including the withholding of funds and necessary permissions’.

He termed the decision of the two CMs an overreaction arising from a misinterpretation and lack of understanding of the budget and Finance ministry's intentions.

“The Finance ministry manages the nation's finances, including budgeting, economic policy, and financial regulations, to promote economic growth and stability. During the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government (2004–2014), Tamil Nadu was often not mentioned in budget speeches,” he said.

He said Tamil Nadu received ten times more through budget announcements of the Union government from 2014 to 2024 under the BJP, compared to the UPA years.

“The NITI Aayog meeting, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, aims to address State needs and promote development for the welfare of people.

Boycotting such a platform while claiming concern for people's welfare raises the question: who will represent their State then? Boycotts by Opposition-led States, including Tamil Nadu and Telangana, seem driven by political motives and personal animosity towards Modi. These actions might mislead people into believing that only States mentioned in the budget speech will receive benefits.”