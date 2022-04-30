Nitin Gadkari promises US-type roads 

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday dedicated two road infrastructure projects to the nation and laid the foundation for 12 national highway and 5 CRIF projects of total length of 460 km with an investment of Rs 8,000 crore here.

A total of 4,996-km national highway network has been laid in Telangana till March 2022, which was only 2,511 km in 2014, Gadkari said, adding that in the last eight years the NH network has been enhanced by 2,485 km. He assured that it will be further increased in the state in future. "I am happy today. Two projects were inaugurated in Telangana and the foundation stone has been laid for 17 road projects. Whatever has been done is just a trailer," the Union minister said.

"I want to tell you that the NH infrastructure projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore will be built in Telangana by December 2024 and I assure you that these roads will be on par with those in the United States," Gadkari said.

The Union Minister said out of 33 districts in Telangana, 32 have already been linked with the NH network and remaining one district would be connected soon. He said five out of the 26 green express highways being built in the country will be passing through Telangana.

Observing that Hyderabad is a major IT hub and engine of the country's economic growth, Gadkari said the prosperity of Telangana will lead to the progress of the nation. "To make an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and achieving the Prime Minister's dream of making India a USD 5-trillion economy, Telangana has also to be made a prosperous and rich state," he added.

The Union Minister said the construction of roads will ensure progress, development, employment, poverty eradication and welfare of farmers.

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation Gen V K Singh, Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Minister for Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy also spoke.