NMDC wins Champion of Champions Award

NMDC bagged the Champion of Champions Award, sweeping the 17th PRCI Global Communication Conclave 2023, to bring home seventeen Corporate Communication Excellence Awards.

The awards were presented at the Global Communication Conclave organised by Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) in New Delhi. P Jaya Prakash, General Manager (Corporate Communication), NMDC and Somnath Acharya, DGM, Regional Office, New Delhi, received the awards on behalf of NMDC.