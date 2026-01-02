No chaos, no hassles as City of Pearls rings in NY with gusto

Hyderabad: New Year celebrations across the city passed off smoothly and peacefully, with no major incidents reported. However, during a special drive conducted by the tri-police commissionerate, as many as 2,731 persons were booked for drunken driving.

As part of the special drive held from December 31 to January 1, police booked 1,198 offenders in Hyderabad, 928 in Cyberabad and 605 in Malkajgiricommissionerates. The drive, conducted under a ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy against drunken driving, aimed to ensure road safety during the festivities.

In Hyderabad, Traffic Police carried out a special enforcement drive from 7 pm on December 31 to 3 pm on January 1 to deter drunk driving and prevent road accidents. The objective was to ensure commuters reached their destinations safely and to welcome the New Year without any fatal or non-fatal accidents.

During the drive, 1,198 cases were booked in the city. Of these, 1,042 involved two-wheelers, 51 three-wheelers, and 105 four-wheelers and other vehicles.

“There will be zero tolerance towards drunk-and-drive violations, and such special drives will continue. Commuters are requested to cooperate with the traffic police,” a senior police officer said. Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, in a social media post, said the New Year celebrations concluded without accidents or conflicts. Congratulating citizens for voluntarily avoiding drunken driving, Sajjanar said Hyderabad had once again proved that celebrations could be held safely through cooperation between the police and the public.

In Cyberabad, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dr Gajarao Bhupal, along with DCPs, remained on the field throughout the night to ensure smooth traffic flow, effective enforcement and safe celebrations.

As part of the drive, over 55 teams were deployed across Cyberabad limits, leading to the booking of 928 drunken driving cases, including 695 two-wheelers, 31 three-wheelers, 199 four-wheelers, and three heavy vehicles. Driving licences of the offenders were seized and forwarded to the respective RTAs for suspension under Section 19 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Among those booked in Cyberabad, 419 persons recorded alcohol levels above 100 mg/100 ml of blood, 35 above 300 mg/100 ml, and five recorded extremely high levels exceeding 500 mg/100 ml.

Most cases were reported from Miyapur, RC Puram, Raidurgam, Gachibowli, Kukatpally, Medchal, Narsingi, Rajendranagar and KPHB traffic police station limits.

To facilitate safe and congestion-free movement, the Society for Cyberabad Security Council, in coordination with Cyberabad Police, operated free shuttle services from major party hubs to nearby Metro stations and designated cab pickup points.

In Malkajgiri, 36 traffic teams conducted drunken driving checks and booked 605 offenders. All accused will be produced before the court after filing charge sheets. Most cases were reported from LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Uppal and Kushaiguda. Owing to extensive enforcement and road safety measures, no major road accidents were reported in Malkajgiri limits.