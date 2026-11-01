No crop holiday in Rabi season: Minister T Nageshwara Rao

Hyderabad: Notwithstanding the severe drought conditions occasioned by the El Nino phenomenon, and squashing opposition claims, the Telangana state government has made it clear there would be no 'crop holiday' in the upcoming Rabi (Yasangi) season. However, the Agriculture Department has appealed to farmers to cultivate only dry crops, mainly pulses and vegetables, in view of the depleting water resources in the state’s reservoirs and projects this year.

State Agriculture Minister T Nageshwara Rao clarified that the government would not enforce crop holiday, though irrigation crisis was looming large over the state for the forthcoming agricultural season. Officials of the Agriculture Department have been entrusted with the responsibility of creating awareness on informed farming activity among the farmers all through the season.

The Minister dismissed as false claims concerning “crop holiday” made by opposition leaders and urged farmers not to believe such reports. He observed that the El Niño phenomenon was a global challenge and that the state government was taking proactive and precautionary measures.

Over the past six months, efforts had been made to raise awareness among farmers about El Niño.