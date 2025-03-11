‘No Food Waste’ on a mission to eradicate hunger

Hyderabad: In grand celebrations, it is often noticed that plates piled with untouched food are left behind, while in stark contrast, countless individuals in our society go to bed on an empty stomach. In a mission to bridge this gap, Venkat Murali has been tirelessly working for the past seven years to ensure that surplus food reaches those who need it the most.

Through the Hyderabad chapter of the NGO No Food Waste, Venkat and his dedicated team of volunteers feed approximately 1,500 to 1,800 people daily. What started in 2018 with the distribution of food to 200 people per day took a significant turn during the COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis highlighted the urgent need for food distribution, and since then, the organization has never stopped, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day. To date, Venkat and his team have provided meals to more than 200,000 individuals.

The initiative to stop food wastage and ensure nutritious meals reach the needy was originally started by Padmanaban Gopalan in Coimbatore. Inspired by this vision, Venkat brought No Food Waste to Hyderabad in 2018. What began with just 15 volunteers has now grown into a movement supported by over 250 individuals.

The organization collects surplus, untouched food from weddings, parties, and various food sources and redistributes it to the needy.

Additionally, generous donors contribute raw materials, which are used to prepare fresh meals at the foundation’s kitchen in Sanathnagar. Before redistribution, the collected food undergoes rigorous quality checks to ensure safety. If necessary, it is re-cooked before being distributed across the city to hospitals, orphanages, old-age homes, and major junctions where the homeless gather. The NGO operates more than four vans, which pick up food from different locations. They have also partnered with various hotels and function halls, ensuring that excess food is not wasted but instead serves those in need. Since improper refrigeration and storage can lead to food spoilage, strict measures are in place to maintain food quality.

Speaking about his mission, Venkat Murali, Director of No Food Waste, says, “Throwing away food benefits no one, but feeding the needy brings immense satisfaction. During our initial phase, we thought of distributing only ration items. However, we realized that merely supplying dry ration was not enough. We witnessed excessive amounts of food being discarded at events, and that’s when we decided to put it to good use and provide it to the hungry.”

Beyond food distribution, the NGO has also launched free ambulance services for underprivileged individuals who need transportation between hospitals. Additionally, they supply essential medical equipment such as hospital beds, oxygen concentrators, wheelchairs, walkers, and walking sticks to those in need.

Venkat’s journey is a testament to the power of community-driven change. His initiative continues to transform lives, proving that a single step toward reducing food waste can also mean taking a step toward eradicating hunger. Through his relentless efforts, he not only feeds thousands daily but also inspires countless others to join the fight against food wastage and hunger.