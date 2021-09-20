No mask please, we're Hyderabadis !

Hyderabad: Throwing caution to the wind, thousands of people across Hyderabad participated in the Ganesh Nimajjanam on Sunday, despite the police and authorities urging them to wear face masks. A large number of people, including the police and politicians, hardly cared for Covid norms. Many flouted them to take part in the festivities.

Large crowds gathered to bid goodbye to the idols which were immersed after they joined the centralised procession to Hussainsagar Lake. Various Ganesh festival committees took out their own processions. Despite rain people were present in large numbers. Some also brought idols in private vehicles.

During the procession, the police took to Twitter and other social media platforms warning people not to be complacent and asking them to wear masks.

Though the turnout was comparatively less due to the downpour in the afternoon, many did not follow Covid norms. At several locations, youngsters with families and friends were seen dancing to music without masks and not maintaining social distance. Though some wore masks, many were found without any such precautions.

Last year due to Covid the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi and other organisations did not arrange any 'prasad' to devotees, but on Sunday almost every idol carrying vehicle had various types of prasad for distribution. Many organisations and families set up distribution counters where many people lined up to take refreshments.