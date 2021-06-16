No need of negative RT-PCR test report to travel to Delhi

Hyderabad: Thanks to the decreasing number of Covid positive cases that now the Delhi bound passengers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states need not provide a negative report of the RT-PCR test.

Earlier, because of the high number of positive cases, the passengers were asked to submit a RT-PCR negative report to visit Delhi by the State government there. Now as per the latest orders, there is no need for the report.

The Spice Jet airlines had earlier announced that the Delhi bound passengers from the states like Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were not required to carry a negative report of RT-PCR test. The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) Hyderabad authorities have confirmed that the negative report was not needed. "Some good news for those waiting to fly to Delhi.

As per the government, restrictions on travel from the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to National Capital Territory of Delhi have been lifted with immediate effect," the official twitter handle of RGIA Hyderabad tweeted.

According to the authorities the states of Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh too have eased out the transportation restrictions. The authorities said that some states have mandated registering for Covid e-pass. While the others have allowed passengers without a negative report but the travelers should possess vaccination certificates.

The states which allowed vaccinated travellers include Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Odisha, Chandigarh, Meghalaya and Nagaland with two weeks of elapsed time.

The Centre had earlier indicated that the air travelers would be allowed to move interstate without a negative RT-PCR report but yet to make an official announcement. Authorities said that the restrictions would be eased out during the further unlocking period in the coming days.