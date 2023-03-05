Northern region impacting All India transmission losses: GENCO chief

Hyderabad: The chair person/SRPC & CMD/TSGENCO & TSTRANSCO D Prabhakar Rao on Saturday presided over the 45th Southern Region Power Committee meeting in Pune and stated that All India Transmission losses (4.49%) are at higher side when compared to Southern Region losses (3.88%). The higher Transmission losses in Northern region are impacting All India Transmission losses by which rightful energy realization for the Southern Region States is getting affected. Hence, Chairperson/SRPC informed that National Load Dispatch Centre will be addressed to look into this aspect for initiating measures for considering region wise losses while formulating various schemes (rather than nationwide losses.

During the high level SRPC meeting, he said despite the assurance given by NTPC to commission the under construction 2x800MW units of Super Thermal Power Station at Ramgundam by 2022 itself, NTPC has not completed the works in full shape by which TS Power Utilities are made to purchase power from exchange to meet the increasing demand due to on-going Rabi season and on-set of scorching summer. Through SRPC forum, he once again directed NTPC authorities to commission both units immediately.

Southern Region has met Peak Demand of 61,402GW on March 1, 2023 (as compared to All India Peak Demand of 2,15,888 MW). Since peak demand of Southern Region during this summer is expected to cross 65 GW, Chairperson/SRPC has advised all southern region States to plan well in advance duly considering the previous year constraints faced by entire nation during the same period due to various reasons such as acute coal shortage, sudden outages and non-availability of power in exchange.

TS TRANSCO has taken up a pilot project of conversion of 132KV line into 220KV line by utilizing the Insulated Cross Arms for upgrading the power capacity of the line with replacement of existing conductor with HTLS conductor. After successful completion of pilot project for a portion of line (2 towers), now entire 132KV Line from Gachibowli to Ramchandrapuram (for a length of 12km) in Hyderabad city is being upgraded to 220KV line for transmitting higher quantum of power without any extra corridor requirement.