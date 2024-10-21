Not only speaking, but other skills can be learnt from ‘Vaktha’

Hyderabad: The participants of the 127th batch of ‘Vaktha’, on October 19 and 20, said that they shed all inhibitions 'on stage' and found the training worth attending to ensure complete transformation from a commoner to an orator.

They feel the training programme, jointly organised by HMTV and Kaushalya School of Life Skills, not only gave them positive energy to face a huge audience but also faced problems in life.

Several aspiring politicians and social workers vowed to impact society with their enhanced communication skills. Some felt a complete change in attitude and body language within two days.

The faculty, D Bal Reddy, said that public speaking is a skill that can only be honed by regular practice. He gave important tips and techniques on public speaking, saying people neglect to hone their skills, but there are occasions in their lives that compel them to speak out.

While giving feedback, the participants felt a marked change in the way they speak on stage. M Padmavathi (Kurnool) said that the expert team of Vaktha skilfully communicated important tips that will help her change her life.

N Rakesh Reddy (Mantralayam) highlighted that many like him, who were hesitant in public speaking, had become good orators. “The experiences during the last two days were great. We came here from a level of whether we can talk or not to that of we can also talk. I thank Bal Reddy Sir for the Vaktha programme,” he added.

P Balakrishna found the programme packaged well to suit people who wish to overcome stage fear and express views without inhibitions before huge audiences.

P Jagan Reddy from the city vowed to practice tips provided during the training. The programme, he felt, provided him a much-needed morale boost and hoped that would bring in a great deal of change in life.