Not right time for holding polls amid Covid surge: Doctors

Hyderabad: Health professionals, including doctors, have described the Election Commission's decision to hold polls in UP, Manipur, Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand, amid fast rising Covid cases, a 'dangerous move' as it may result in a spurt in the new variant. Doctors expressing concern said 'Not the right time for conducting elections'.

They observed that elections should not take place for at least two months due to rising Covid cases in many States. They suggested that in the coming two months citizens and the governments need to be very careful by focusing more on restrictions.

Senior physician and former Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of Osmania General Hospital Dr Iqbal Jaweed said, "As all political activities involve huge gatherings, campaigns should only be conducted virtually through digital and electronic media; there should not be rallies or public meetings."

Dr Mohan, a pulmonologist, who runs a clinic, said holding elections amid the surge in Covid is like inviting more cases. The country is facing severe times of the third wave, with an increase in the Omicron variant. "Life is more important; it is our duty to fight unitedly the virus."

Another doctor, Dr Swati, head, emergency care, Gleneagles Global Hospitals, said, "Following Covid-appropriate behaviour during campaigns, voting, poll results and celebrations of results is impossible. As the number of cases is rising, following standard precautions is very important, like wearing a face mask; avoiding gatherings by keeping a safe distance of at least six feet is also important."

Stressing on following Covid protocols and urging people to avoid crowded places, Dr Maneendra, senior consultant (critical care) of the hospital said, "The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed that Omicron is also a variant of concern due to its increased transmissibility, compared to Delta; in patients with risk factors it can still cause severe disease."