Rj Ayushi: Nothing is permanent including period of suffering

Hyderabad: "I never thought that I would be able to talk again, but here I am," says RJ Ayushi who fought with Covid-19 and survived.



Ayushi says, "I felt as if I was part of the band that was being played while Titanic was sinking when I was told that I tested positive. But then it's just hope, a four letter word that made me win those biggest battles."

"Despite taking all the precautions and maintaining social distancing, I was tested positive and the worst part was my mother too got infected because of me," Ayushi added. She said that she simply felt helpless at that moment as only the two stay at home and both of them tested positive.

"We had no one to take care of us at that difficult time. It was my friends who jumped to rescue and help us a lot. From providing food to buying medicines, they have been of immense help," says Ayushi

She said that the moment we were tested positive we isolated ourselves and took all the precautionary measures. But the situation was turned bad, Ayushi and her mother got hospitalised. "At one point of time it appeared it was end of life," she says.

"The doctors were doing their job, the medicines I ate were doing their job, yet there was something missing. But when I recalled how I enjoyed entertaining my audience, I saw a ray of hope. I felt, nothing is permanent and that this period of suffering too would end soon." It was this hope that brought the popular RJ screaming Hello Hyderabad again. Stay home and stay safe," Ayushi concludes.