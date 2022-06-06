Notification for over 10K posts in Health Department to be released

Hyderabad: The State government will soon be issuing notifications to fill 10,028 posts in the Health Department in a phased manner. The Department of Health, Medical, and Family Welfare will release soon release the first phase notification for 1,326 posts. State Health Minister Harish Rao conducted a review meeting on Monday with all the officials of the Medical Department and directed them officials to make arrangements for the first phase notifications. Rao asked the officials to give the first notification for the jobs in the health department within a one or two days.

Officers were directed to prepare a notification following the SC, ST and BC reservations to avoid any legal dispute. Outsourcing staff served during the Covid pandemic should be given 20 percent marks in the written exam.

The Minister directed that the posts in the AYUSH Department should be filled by the Medical Recruitment Board itself.

In addition to technical posts, Harish Rao suggested that the posts of Lab Assistant and Junior Assistant should be filled by TSPSC and the vacancies in NIMS should be filled by the NIMS Board and all other posts by the Medical Recruitment Board.

All posts such as Assistant Professors, Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialists, Tutors, Civil Assistant Surgeons, Staff Nurses, and Multi-Purpose Health Assistants are to be filled by the Medical and Health Recruitment Board.

The posts of staff nurses in the AYUSH department have been directed to be filled by the Medical Recruitment Board and not by the TSPSC. Staff nurses are required to conduct a written test in a multiple-choice manner and select based on marks. 80 percent marks for written tests and 20 marks to be given those who worked during Covid. AYUSH has been directed to complete the process of converting doctors into teaching staff and fill the vacancies by notification. Health Secretary, Syed Ali Murtuza Rizvi, Finance Secretary Shivshankar, DME Ramesh Reddy, DPH Srinivas Rao and others were present.