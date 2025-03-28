Live
Novotel HICC Boosts Hyderabad Healthcare
Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & HICC has committed INR 120.80 lakhs as part of its CSR initiative for FY 2024-25, enhancing healthcare infrastructure at Mahavir Hospital & Research Centre (MHRC) and Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). The funding includes INR 60.80 lakhs for upgrading MHRC’s diagnostic laboratory and INR 60 lakhs for advanced medical equipment at NIMS.
This initiative reflects the company’s dedication to community welfare, ensuring improved patient care and sustainable healthcare development in Hyderabad. By empowering medical institutions with critical resources, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & HICC aims to drive meaningful, long-term impact.
