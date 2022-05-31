NTPC move to produce GEM girls!

Hyderabad: Adolescence is the unique stage of development and an important time for laying the foundations for future.

Girls experience rapid physical, cognitive and psychosocial growth during this critical stage, if girls are nurtured properly, sky is the limit for them NTPC making efforts to help young girls at their most vital phase of life by conducting the four-week-long Girls Empowerment Mission (GEM) programme during summer.

The workshop is free of cost.

As part of the programme NTPC provide facilities like residential accommodation, food, tracksuit, shoes, uniform, personal use items and conducts regular health check-ups.

At present 2,400 girls are receiving training across 33 NTPC stations.