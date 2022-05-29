NTR family pays homage to former CM

Hyderabad: The 100th birth anniversary of former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh State was celebrated on a grand scale in the State.

The family members of late NTR Nandamuri Balakrishna, Junior NTR, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Daggubati Purandeswari and others visited the NTR ghat and paid floral tributes at the samadhi of NTR. Later, NTR's wife Laxmi Parvathi also visited the ghat and paid tributes to her husband. Speaking on the occasion, she said NTR was a role model for future generations of Telugu speaking States and added that he would remain forever in the hearts of the Telugu people.

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna paid tributes to NTR at the latter's native place Nimmakuru in Krishna district. He also performed special prayers at the Venkateshwara Swami temple there. Speaking on the occasion, he said NTR had entered politics to stand by the Telugu people. He said NTR had given Rs2 a kg rice and houses to the poor people in the State under the TDP rule.

He also said they would set up a statue of NTR at Nimmakuru tank. He called upon the youth of the State to take a plunge into politics by taking inspiration from NTR.