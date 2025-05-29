NTR’s 102nd birth anniv celebrated in a grand manner

Hyderabad: Telugu people across the globe celebrated the 102nd birth anniversary of legendary actor and iconic personality, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) with great enthusiasm and reverence.

The event witnessed the participation of several prominent film personalities, political leaders, family members, and admirers who paid homage to the man who continues to inspire generations.

Renowned senior writer Paruchuri Gopala Krishna stated, “Annagaru lives eternally in the hearts of millions. His portrayals of mythological characters brought gods to life on screen. From ‘Mana Desam’ to ‘Major Chandrakanth’, his cinematic journey remains unparalleled. NTR is not just an actor – he is a divine presence we revere.” Nandamuri Mohanakrishna, NTR’s son, shared heartfelt memories, saying, “For us, his birthday is a festival. He was a divine soul who rose from a humble background through sheer hard work and dedication. As a leader, he stood by the poor and implemented many historic welfare schemes. We thank the Government of Andhra Pradesh for officially recognising and celebrating his birth anniversary from this year.”

Nandamuri Roopa, NTR’s granddaughter, expressed gratitude on behalf of the family: “NTR represents the spirit, strength, and pride of Telugu people. We are thankful to everyone who came forward to honour him on this special day.”