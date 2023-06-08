Nuclear Fuel Complex celebrates annual day

Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) celebrated its Annual Day culminating the Golden Jubilee Year today at Dr. Homi Bhabha Convention Centre, ECIL Post, Hyderabad.

Shri Dinesh Kumar Shukla, Chairman, Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) was the Chief Guest and Dr. Sanjay Kumar Jha, CMD, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) was the Guest of Honour for the Event.

Dr. Komal Kapoor, Chief Executive, NFC, highlighting the major achievements of NFC, has mentioned that NFC attained self reliance in fuel production and evolved itself as a multi faceted organization. The recent developments of NFC include indigenization of a variety of equipment, development of state-of-art automated machining centres & Inspection System, automation in production lines, manufacture and supply of special tubes for the strategic applications of the Departments of Atomic Energy.

Dr. Kapoor has stated the progress of a Greenfield Project “NFC-Kota”, being set up by NFC at Rawatbhata, Rajasthan for meeting the fuel requirements of forthcoming 700 MWe PHWRs. There has been significant progress in the project activities during the last one year. Recently, Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission & Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy has witnessed the demonstration of first fuel assembly and handed over the first fuel bundle to the Chairman & Managing Director, NPCIL.

Dr. Jha, in his address, has appreciated and congratulated NFC for its achievements. He said that NFC has set a benchmark for production of different products and materials with highest quality and is a pride of India. Imprint of NFC could be found in Defence and Space Programs. Many of the imported components are indigenized together by MIDHANI and NFC.

Shri Shukla has congratulated NFC for its sustained production activities and excellent performance over the years. He also highlighted the vital role of NFC in the Nuclear Power Program of the Country. This could be realized due to effective utilization of skills to full extent, coping with changes and adaptive to Technological advancements. He said that several initiatives have been taken by AREB and implemented for effective regulation of various Nuclear Facilities across the country. He also emphasized the importance of self regulation, innovation, motivation and graded approach for the success of an Organization.

On this occasion, a compendium highlighting the major achievements of NFC during the last five decades was released.

Representatives of various Unions/Associations of NFC like Industrial Workers Union, Supervisory Staff Association, Scientific Assistants Association and Officers Association have spoken on this occasion and assured their cooperation in all endeavors of NFC. Former Chief Executives, senior retired Officers and large number of employees of NFC have witnessed the celebrations.







An Overview of NFC:



Nuclear Fuel Complex, Hyderabad is an industrial unit of the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India. NFC is the only organization in India which caters to the fuel requirements of nuclear power reactors.

An ISO certified organization, NFC is the only organization in the world today to have a comprehensive manufacturing cycle from ore to core, involving processing of both Uranium & Zirconium streams under the same roof.

NFC’s specialty lies in the manufacturing of nuclear fuel bundles for Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR), Boiling Water Reactors (BWR) and Fast breeder reactors; many reactor core components, various tubes, high purity special materials; etc.

It has developed state-of-art facilities and process technologies with several innovations in the field of nuclear fuel production and fabrication. The organization is thus playing a catalyst’s role in nation building. The complex also symbolizes the strong emphasis on self-reliance in the Indian Nuclear Power Program.

While the initial plant capacities were designed to match the requirements of the Indian Nuclear Power Programme as projected in the early '70s, the capacities have undergone many changes and upgradation. The continual improvement and capacity expansion is the routine in NFC.

The production of Zirconium sponge got a vital boost with the setting up of the Zirconium complex in year 2009, at Pazhayakayal, Tamilnadu.

To cater to the increasing demand, NFC is setting up Fuel production facility at Kota, Rajasthan.







