Numaish ends today with no extension

Hyderabad: TheAll India Industrial Exhibition, popular as Numaish, will conclude at Nampally on Sunday, with no extension being considered. The annual event, which draws large crowds from across the city and surrounding districts, also opened on January 1 and will close on the 46th day on February 15. An office bearer of the All India Industrial Exhibition Society said, “Numaish will not be extended. Sunday is the last day.”

A few lakh people have visited the annual fair of the city since it was inaugurated. The rush was high during the weekends, with families dropping in to the ‘must visit’ event of the year in the city.

Around 1,050 traders from across the country are participating in the event and showcasing their products. Visitors can select from a wide range of goods such as readymade clothes, handicrafts, footwear, imitation jewellery, cosmetics, dry fruits, home furnishings, furniture, electronic items and more.

On Monday, the gates of the exhibition grounds will be closed for visitors, and the traders will be given a day to pack their merchandise and shift it.