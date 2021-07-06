Nursing council thanks CM KCR for stipend hike

Somajiguda: The Telangana State Council of Nursing on Monday thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for increasing the stipend from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000 for nursing students. The members celebrated the announcement by sharing sweets. They described sanction of 13 nursing colleges simultaneously as "a historic decision".

Registrar of the council Vidyavati, Deputy Director Vidyullatha, Professors Sunita and Padma Jaini at a press conference held at the Press Club here hailed KCR for a huge increase in the stipend (first year Rs 5,000, secondyear Rs 6,000 & third year Rs 7,500).

They said the steps being taken, including sanction of 13 nursing colleges simultaneously, by the CM to transform the State into a nursing hub were contributing to the vision. They would benefit about 60,000 nursing students, the stated, adding that the steps had paved the way for future students to benefit in large numbers from the weaker sections by pursuing nursing education.