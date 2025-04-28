Nutrition Nxt launches ‘Parent’ range of pet food

Hyderabad: Nutrition Nxt, a startup offering solutions for pet care, launched its range of ‘Parent’ pet food, which offers life-stage-specific wholesome nutrition for pets.

The pet food product line includes ‘Mother and Puppy,’ which looks after gestation and lactation for puppies up to four months; ‘Puppy’ gives advanced nutrition to puppies up to 18 months. The range also has other products.

Praharsha Cherukury, Founder and CEO, Nutrition Nxt, said, “In India, there is a shortage of products designed to provide targeted food for pets with the specific nutritional needs of pets in different life stages. Our team of animal nutritionists and veterinarians will revolutionise the pet food market in India. With the launch of ‘Parent’, we are blending nutritional science with heartfelt innovation to empower pet parents with the very best solutions for their companions.”

“Our range is presently manufactured at our partner’s FDA and GMP-certified facility in Thailand. We are in the process of setting up our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, meeting the standards of the FDA at Warangal in Telangana, and should be operational by FY26 with a capacity to produce 40,000 tonnes of pet food per annum with an investment of $10 million (nearly Rs 84 crore) in Phase 1,” the founder added.

Nutrition NXT also launched a digital pet care ecosystem with ‘PARENT360’ and ‘Provet’ applications. The digital platform PARENT360 provides a round-the-clock support system to every pet parent to extend their love and care to their loved ones.