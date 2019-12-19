Nutritious food, good habits can prevent cancer: Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

JNTU: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday attended as the chief guest at the 'Kill cancer programme' jointly taken up by JNTU-H and ISKCON, here. Addressing the gathering, she lauded the organisers for conducting a blood donation camp as part of the programme. "It is a matter of pride, at a time when close relatives of a cancer-hit patient are hesitating to donate blood, to see people offering their blood to the needy," she observed.

The Governor called for taking nutritious food and practising good habits to prevent cancer. "Many people take care of their personal beauty. Similarly, people should imbibe healthy habits along with consumption of healthy food to check cancer. There is a need for creating awareness on cancer that it will be possible to treat it when it is in initial stage. It is necessary for youth to create cancer awareness among people."

Dr Soundararajan assured the gathering to take care of Telangana "just as a gynaecologist (herself) treats babies." She recalled that when she was taking over the Governor's office dengue fever was widespread in Telangana. She said donation of blood during the treatment of a needy patient would help save a life.

The Governor witnessed cultural programmes and skits on acid attacks on women organised as part of an awareness programme. She suggested that similar awareness drive on malnutrition be conducted, as victims could fall sick. For the benefit of such persons, nutritious food should be provided, she stressed.