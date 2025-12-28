NYE: Cops forms teams to curb drugs menace

Hyderabad: Special cluster teams have been formed to prevent drug menace during the new year celebrations in the city.

The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) has formed special teams and divided into 10 clusters in coordination with the Law & Order Police, City Armed Reserve personnel from CAR Headquarters, and Narcotic Dog Squad conducted surprise special checks at pubs, clubs, bars, and restaurants across the city in view of the forthcoming New Year celebrations, with the objective of preventing drug abuse and maintaining public order in Hyderabad City. As a part of the New Year Special Drive, among the 10 Cluster teams, 06 decoy teams were formed, deployed, and randomly conducted surprise checks at pubs, bars, and restaurants in the Hyderabad City.

The teams carried out discreet and surprise checks without causing any inconvenience to the management or the general public. Suspicious persons were screened in and around the above premises using Rapid Drug Testing Kits, and all results were found to be negative. The Hyderabad City Police reiterated its commitment to ensuring drug-free, safe, and peaceful New Year celebrations.