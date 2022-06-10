Officials asked to improve facilities in social welfare hostels, study circles

Hyderabad : Minister for Social Welfare Koppula Eshwar on Thursday directed the officials concerned to provide better facilities for inmates and improve the standards in social welfare hostels and study circles across the State.

Koppula Eshwar held a review meeting with officials at his camp office and discussed about the facilities being provided by the government in social welfare hostels and study circles.

On the occasion, the minister asked the officials to provide special arrangements for those candidates who are preparing for the competitive exams by staying in the study circles and appoint a separate coaching staff for giving better coaching to the candidates.

"As the State government is providing all kinds of facilities and allocating adequate budget to improve the standards in the study circles, special measures should be taken for giving better coaching facilities to inmates and focus should be made on the candidates for achieving more number of Group -1 and 2 jobs in the job notifications," said the Minister.

The Minister also asked the officials to set up digital classrooms, water heaters run by the Solar Energy and other facilities in social welfare hostels and directed all works to be completed in a stipulated period.

Stating that the groups of self-help women from Peddapalliy and Jagityal districts are supplying quality ingredients in the name of "Sahaja'' brand, Minister Koppula Eshwar asked the officials to consider a proposal of supplying the Sahaja brand to all the social welfare hostels in the State.