Officials charge parking fee for seized vehicles; motorists object

Hyderabad: Motorists are objecting to collection of parking fee from the owners of seized vehicles at the time of collecting their vehicles. They are allegedly being forced to shell out Rs 20-50 a day depending on the vehicle.

Though there is no GO to collect parking charges from owners of seized vehicles parked at RTA offices, TSRTC bus depots, private spots and other parking stations, they are being forced to pay charges while collecting their vehicles.

P Sridhar of Chintalkunta said he was asked to pay parking charges when he went to collect his vehicle. “I was asked to pay Rs 120 at Rs 40/day when I went to collect my two-wheeler from Nagole RTA office after three days. When I asked them why they were collecting the amount, they told me to pay the amount before collecting my bike. I was forced to pay the amount.” It has been observed that seized vehicles were parked at RTA, bus depots and other parking spots, where police stations don’t have further space to park them. Several motorists whose vehicles were seized during vehicle checking near police stations say they were not charged any parking fee. After producing all relevant documents, police officers hand over the vehicle. But, the RTA, bus depots and others are charging hefty amounts at the time of collecting vehicles.

Telangana State Auto and Motor Vehicle Association general secretary M Dayanand said vehicle-owners and fruit vendors, once their vehicle or a pushcart were seized, they were shifted to any RTA office, bus stations and some private parking spots (who were engaged as a part of parking seized vehicles). “When owners went to collect vehicles the parking stations were charging them Rs 50 a day.

When owners fail to collect in a few days, only for parking, they must shell out several hundred rupees,” he added.

A vendor, Kaleem, said, “Our pushcarts are seized for petty cases.

At times we are unable to collect them on time. Paying Rs 50 a day is not affordable for a daily vendor. I was asked to pay over Rs 500 for not collecting my vehicle for two weeks,” he added.

Dayanand said “there is no rule for charging parking fees for vehicles parked in government offices. Vehicles parked at police stations are not being charged; why are rules not being implemented at RTA offices and TSRTC bus depots?” he asks. “The seized vehicles should not be parked in a private area where motorists are forced to pay charges at the time of collecting their vehicles.”