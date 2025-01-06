Officials told to be attentive, transparent in addressing public grievances

Rangareddy: As the gram panchayat elections are drawing closer and may be announced anytime this year, the Ranga Reddy district administration has geared up to avoid issues pertaining to local governance in villages and urged authorities to be vigilant and attentive to address grievances of dwellers.

In order to ensure transparency in villages in the district, RR Collector C Narayan Reddy asked the panchayat secretaries to set their houses in order by maintaining a performance register of staff on a daily basis.

While holding a review meeting on rural governance and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, he said, “Daily activity regarding cleaning of roads and surroundings should be recorded in the register regularly. The panchayat secretaries should avoid absence from duties during working days in any circumstances and keep the MPDO informed in emergency situations.”

The collector wanted the secretaries to record details regarding drinking water supply to colonies on a daily basis to ascertain and avoid water shortage in the dwellings. Besides, power supply issues like repairing streetlights and poles should also be maintained properly.

He asked village officials to take up plantation in the surroundings of nurseries, graveyards, and compost yards in villages to spruce up their appearance. He said the nurseries should be prepared to produce the required number of saplings for the next three years.

While reviewing MGNREGS, the collector asked authorities concerned to take stock of the situation in designated habitations; employment cards should be provided to all those eligible candidates above 18 years under the employment guarantee scheme. He wants all eligible workers who have not enrolled so far to be identified by February 1 under the scheme.