Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Officials told to expedite pipeline works at Rukminipuri Colony

Officials told to expedite pipeline works at Rukminipuri Colony
Highlights

Corporator Pavani Reddy inspected Drainage pipeline and CC Road works at Rukminipuri Colony on Monday. She directed officials concerned to ensure...

AS Rao Nagar: Corporator Pavani Reddy inspected Drainage pipeline and CC Road works at Rukminipuri Colony on Monday. She directed officials concerned to ensure contractors complete the works in time without compromising on quality.

AE Santosh Reddy, AE(maintenance) Srinath, work inspector Raju, ward members Surender and Rama Tulasi, Area member Goverdhan, local leaders Manipal Reddy, Nageshwar Reddy, residents Sudhershan, Nagesh, Sunder, Bala Krishna Reddy, Shekar and others were present.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT

Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting

Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh
Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in...
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's...


Top