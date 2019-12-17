Officials told to expedite pipeline works at Rukminipuri Colony

AS Rao Nagar: Corporator Pavani Reddy inspected Drainage pipeline and CC Road works at Rukminipuri Colony on Monday. She directed officials concerned to ensure contractors complete the works in time without compromising on quality.

AE Santosh Reddy, AE(maintenance) Srinath, work inspector Raju, ward members Surender and Rama Tulasi, Area member Goverdhan, local leaders Manipal Reddy, Nageshwar Reddy, residents Sudhershan, Nagesh, Sunder, Bala Krishna Reddy, Shekar and others were present.