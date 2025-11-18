Officials warned against negligence in maintaining hostels

Following multiple reports of seizing contraband and growing concerns of widespread use of drugs, the Ranga Reddy administration began reviewing the maintenance and arrangements at hostels and residential schools in the district.

It is learned the administration is focusing on catching students young through sensitising about the adverse effects of using drugs, besides creating awareness about health, education, nutrition and sanitation in government-run institutions.

Additional collector (local bodies) Srinivas on Monday instructed the special officers of mandals to take up awareness drives in hostels and educate students about importance of health, education, nutrition and sanitation. He wants the officials to help students get dope about the adverse impact of drugs at the height of learning academics.

Srinivas convened a review meeting with SC, ST, BC, Minority Welfare Officers, RCOs, DCOs of Gurukuls besides special officers to discuss food safety, education policy teaching, nutrition sanitation and health at hostels and residential schools.

“The government is keen to focus on academic wellbeing of students at hostels and residential welfare hostels through quality education like classroom management, bringing new education system into play, technical teaching, along with attention on their health, sanitation and nutritional development,” he said.

The AC urged officials to behave responsibly when it comes to ensuring appropriate maintenance of hostels. Medical check-ups, he said, should be conducted as per schedule; a health profile card of students should be prepared to keep an eye on their health.

“Vegetables and food items brought or stored in hostels should be of a good quality,” he said; there would be no power interruption during night time. Besides, he said, sanitation in the premises and in surroundings of hostels should be maintained thoroughly. The special officers, tehsildars and MPOs should inspect hostels regularly. “Negligence of official will attract strict action,” he warned.