Old Bowenpally: Centring Contractors Associations diary released

Old Bowenpally: Bowenpally corporator Muddam Narsimha Yadav, along with Railway Board Karre Jangaiah, market committee vice-chairman Manne Uday Yadav and Balwanth Reddy, released 2020 calendar and diary of Centring Contractors Associations here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, representatives of the association appealed to the local leaders to take their issues to the notice of the state government. They urged the government to provide subsidy loans, government issued identity cards, health facilities, a separate community hall to conduct meetings, ex gratia to families of the workers who die accidentally etc. Responding to their request, Narsimha Yadav promised to discuss their issues with Minister KTR and try to fulfil their demands.