Old City an ‘Asli Hyd’, says Revanth

Hyderabad: Stating that Old City was not just an Old city but a ‘Real Hyderabad’ and it was the responsibility of the government to develop the city, the Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday credited the earlier Congress governments of bringing all the development works like International Airport, ORR, Drinking water from Krishna and Godavari rivers, IT, Pharma companies and now Metro.

Speaking at the foundation stone ceremony for the Old city Metro rail, Revanth Reddy said that this is the second time the Congress government has laid the foundation stone. He laid the foundation stone of the Old City Metro Rail at an estimated cost of Rs 2,000 crores at Farooq Nagar Bus Depot in Falaknuma. He was accompanied by Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Telangana state minority advisory Mohammed Shabbir Ali, MLAs, MLCs and others. The project of the 5.5 km stretches from MGBS to Falaknuma of corridor II Green Line JBS to Falaknuma

The Chief Minister said, “There is a difference in politics and development, and I believe in development. I am committed to develop each lane in the city, the reason I kept MA&UD and minority welfare portfolio with me for the development of the city infrastructure and minorities.”





Revanth said that since 1994-2004, the TDP developed Hyderabad, then since 2004-2014, Congress party developed, and 2014-2023 what BRS did, he assured to develop Hyderabad in the next year till 2034. Also, said regarding his vision of Vibrant Telangana with ‘Master Plan 2050’. The CM said he has a dream to develop River Musi on par with important rivers in the world, for which he along with MIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi visited London.

The CM said, “I live in Kalwakurthy, and I travel to the city via Chandrayangutta. I know Charminar, Bahadurpura, Kabutar Khana, Chudi Bazar. I am well-known for Biryani at Madina Building, and Irani chai.”

On the occasion, Asaduddin said that finally the Metro rail works are commencing in Hyderabad Parliamentary, and asks Revanth to travel Falaknuma in Metro Rail before 2028. For the next five years, for the development of Hyderabad, peace and harmony, the MIM party would be supportive to the State government. Asad asked the Chief Minister to construct a new building of Osmania General Hospital, shift Central Jail in Chanchalguda and City Armed Reserve Headquarters in Petla Burj and utilise the land for the public, to which CM assured of shift.

Later, Asad reminded Revanth Reddy to commence the works for the three major road widening in Hyderabad parliamentary which he recently sanctioned Rs 200 crore. Asad said “I know that Revanth Reddy is a Ziddi Admi (stubborn) and this nature of him brought him to this position. Our party people are also crazy but we respect the verdict given by the people.” Revanth Reddy you work with ease for five years for the development of the state, MIM party would stand by you.

Shabbir Ali said that today there is bliss among people of the Old city. Hyderabad’s Old city, which is densely populated, is getting a metro rail after several years of delay. Today, thousands of people including burqa-clad women gathered to see the development of the city. “Each time when the people of Old city, MIM MLAs raise their voice on Metro, the previous government sanctioned Rs 500 crore and no further progress. After 12 years, again the Congress government will be commencing the Metro works,” he added.

The metro services in Hyderabad were initiated back in 2017, but progress was halted at the Mahatma Gandhi bus station (MGBS). The Metro will pass through Darulshifa – Purani Haveli – Etebar Chowk – Alijakotla – Mir Momin Daira – Haribowli – Shalibanda – Shamsheergunj – Aliabad and ends at Falaknuma.

There would be 4 stations namely Salarjung Museum, Charminar, Shalibanda and Falaknuma. The two stations are named after Salarjung Museum and Charminar due to their historical importance.

Around 1100 properties will be affected in road widening up to 100 feet as per the master plan and to 120 feet at the station locations. The project is expected to cost about Rs.2,000 Cr including for road widening and shifting of the utilities.

The line will be further extended by another 1.5 km from Falaknuma to Chandrayangutta, which will be developed as a major interchange station on the newly planned Airport line of Nagole - LB Nagar - Chandrayangutta - Mailardevpally -P7 Road - Shamshabad Airport.