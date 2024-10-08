Olectra to supply 327 electric buses to Himachal Pradesh

Hyderabad: Olectra has emerged as the lowest bidder for the supply of 327 electric buses to Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation.

In the first phase of electric bus deployment, the HRTC launched a ground-breaking electric bus service between Kullu, Manali, and Rohtang Pass in September 2017. 25 buses, supplied by Olectra, were already inducted for service.

This bus service marked a significant milestone as it was the first in the world to operate electric buses at an altitude of 13,000 feet along the Manali-Rohtang highway.