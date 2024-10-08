  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Olectra to supply 327 electric buses to Himachal Pradesh

Olectra to supply 327 electric buses to Himachal Pradesh
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Olectra has emerged as the lowest bidder for the supply of 327 electric buses to Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation.In the first...

Hyderabad: Olectra has emerged as the lowest bidder for the supply of 327 electric buses to Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation.

In the first phase of electric bus deployment, the HRTC launched a ground-breaking electric bus service between Kullu, Manali, and Rohtang Pass in September 2017. 25 buses, supplied by Olectra, were already inducted for service.

This bus service marked a significant milestone as it was the first in the world to operate electric buses at an altitude of 13,000 feet along the Manali-Rohtang highway.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick