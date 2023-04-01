Olympic-length swimming pool at Hyderabad Public School

Hyderabad: Continuing its march towards producing top-notch sportspersons capable of competing at the highest levels, Hyderabad Public School in Begumpet on Friday inaugurated its world- class Olympic-size swimming pool.

To mark the occasion, globally renowned 'Kazakh Synchro Stars' an artistic swimming troupe comprising world and Olympic-level champions were invited to the Hyderabad Public School. The pool was inaugurated by Vakati Karuna, Secretary to Government of Telangana, Department of Education, Chairperson, Board of Governors of HPS, Begumpet.

The Olympic-size pool is housed in the HPS swimming complex and is 50-meters by 21-meters, with a deck area of 16,000 square feet with 8 lanes. The complex has the capacity to seat around 1,000. Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet becomes the first and only school in the country to not only joins the select set of institutions in the country to have an Olympic sized swimming pool but also offer artistic and acrobatic swimming training.

Speaking on the occasion, Gusti J Noria - President, Hyderabad Public School Society said, "HPS has embarked on an ambitious mission to produce world-class sportspersons. The inauguration of the Olympic- size swimming pool and introduction of the artistic and aquatic training programs today is another step towards realizing our vision."

Kazakh Synchro Stars enthralled the audience with their artistic and acrobatic moves. The members of the national Kazakh team comprising of Yrenchenko Valentina; Bronze medalists in Team Technical Routine - Aida Meimantay and Yekaterina Simonova; Asian champion in artistic synchronized swimming in free solo (women) Akhbasheva Adelyem. Other notable swimmers such as Aliya Karimova, Alexandra Nemich, Yekaterina Nemich, and Arna Toktagan, who had stellar Olympic duet appearances, also joined in the display of yet another stellar performance for the school.