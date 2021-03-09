On a day to celebrate, women medics do not take day off

Hyderabad: Though the State Government announced holiday for women employees on the International Women's Day, doctors and nurses exhibited their dedication towards work and continued to give their services for the people by administering the Covid vaccine in government hospitals.

The frontline women warriors were seen displaying their grit and determination in the discharge of their duties. For them serving the people was the biggest celebration and not participating in cake cutting or other such activities.

About 90 per cent of women staff in Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi Medical College and Nizamia Tibbi Unani Hospitals attended to their duties . Nearly 800 women staff in Gandhi Medical College, around 600 in Osmania General Hospital, 200 in Nizamia Tibbi Unani, including general physicians, surgeons, PG doctors, staff nurses and lab technicians arrived at their duty stations in the morning and stayed till the evening in the hospitals.

Superintendent of Osmania General Hospital Dr Nagender said when the government announced holiday, he was apprehensive that there might be some disturbance in the vaccination programme but he was surprised to see the dedication and determination as the women employees reached the hospital sharp at 10 am and got busy in their duties.



Dr Seema, a gynaecologist working at Tibbia Unani College, said that "serving patients is our priority. We are passionate about our job. I personally feel nothing is more important than a duty for a doctor. Today is certainly a day of celebration but everyday it's Women's Day," she added.

The women doctors said that they are working in the public health sector which is considered as the emergency wing. Most of the staff working in hospitals are women- mainly woman physicians, surgeons, staff nurses and lab technicians. Women medical staff are always at the forefront in the service of people, they added.