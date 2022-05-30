One lakh 2BHK houses for poor in Hyderabad a far cry 

Hyderabad: Though Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao promised to provide one lakh 2 BHK houses to the poor and underprivileged in Hyderabad, in reply to an RTI query, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) revealed that only just five per cent of houses have been provided.



The GHMC stated that 20,756 houses are planned in the erstwhile Ranga Reddy district, including the constituencies of LB Nagar, Ibrahimpatnam, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Uppal. But, only 5,396 houses have been allotted so far in the last eight years of the TRS rule.

The GHMC response shows that out of the one lakh houses, 5,396 houses have been allotted, 20,756 have been planned, only 26 per cent have been allotted and only 5 per cent have been issued by the government.

Work of 10 2BHK housing colonies is on; six are in finishing stage. Only five works have been completed.

Speaking on the issue, Robin Zaccheus, a social activist, said, "the RTI reveals that till now in the last eight years in Malkajgiri no BHK house has been allotted; neither has the government identified land in Malkajgiri for 2BHK houses for the below poverty citizens."

Robin said the government recently sanctioned five acres for the new court building to be constructed in survey number 323, despite having a court in Neredmet.

He demanded the government must consider constructing 2BHK houses on five acres for the poor and provide education facilities. Several poor have demanded 2BHK houses in Malkajgiri as they have been trying to apply for many years.