'One State-One Digital Card' soon to avail slew of benefits
Hyderabad: Aiming to provide better healthcare and other services to all citizens, the Telangana Government has come out with a plan to introduce “One State-One Digital Card." The family digital cards will provide people access to medical care, subsidised food grains, and all welfare scheme benefits. A pilot project is being taken up in selected urban and rural habitations in every Assembly constituency.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a high-level meeting on finalising an action plan to issue family digital health cards and made some important suggestions to take the programme forward in a strict manner. The officials have been asked to take the necessary steps for the pilot project first.
“The one state-family digital card will offer services like healthcare, welfare schemes, and rationing,” it was said. Official said the card will facilitate the card holders to avail welfare scheme benefits anywhere in the state.
The Chief Minister said that the card will have the entire data of the health profile of every family. The family digital card will help to go for medical treatment instantly. The CM asked officials to develop a district monitoring system so that the management of the data will be easy. The authorities have been asked to study the policies in place in other states like Rajasthan, Haryana, and Karnataka and come up with proper proposals to implement in the State.