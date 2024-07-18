Online, personalised teaching experience to students

Hyderabad: In an era where personalised online tuition has become the norm both for parents and students, a few young professionals have come up with a unique start-up named Tutoroot, which provides a platform for one-on-one online teaching experiences for students from grades VIII to XII. Tutoroot personalised online tuitions are catching up with students from across the country utilising the services.

Hyderabad-based Tutoroot Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has been offering online tuition for a couple of years now. It helps the student community with their academic and examination goals. Their core team comprises highly experienced professionals drawn from reputed educational institutes and is committed to curating the best learning experience for students.

A customised framework, one-on-one personalised learning, robust technology, and a seamless platform ensure that all their programmes are the best in class, making Tutoroot one of the best and most respected Edtech companies in India, said Vijay Kumar.

He said Tutoroot aspires to help students achieve their dreams by providing affordable, high-quality tutoring services that are tailored to the needs of each student. It believes every student has the potential to succeed and is committed to helping them reach their full potential. Tutoroot has succeeded in the EdTech space because of their rigorous commitment to the educational needs of their students, as manifested by their firm implementation of values.

Kumar said the platform offers flexible timing, personalised study plans and after-school tuition, ensuring convenience and flexibility, and dedicated doubt-clearing sessions and activities for children’s participation. Tutoroot offers tuition for students in VIII to XII classes across different boards, such as CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE, and IB. Tutoroot trains students for competitive examinations, mainly IIT JEE and NEET. There are 160-odd teachers catering to about 1,500 students from different places in the country. It aims to expand to West Asian countries. The cost per session starts at Rs 800 per hour. He says the tutors are highly experienced in teaching mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology sciences to students.

Because of the inadequate availability of high-quality teachers for these subjects, in most schools, students are compelled to attend tuition classes to better understand the concepts and perform well in their examinations.

A student of X-class CBSE, Radhai, in a leading school had difficulties understanding mathematics. She said, “Tutoroot’s personalised approach has simply transformed my understanding of math. The one-on-one tutoring sessions were incredibly effective; they helped me achieve 92 per cent in exams.” Another grade 10 student doing his ICSE at an international school needed help with a few chapters in physics and chemistry. He came to Tutoroot; the personalised study plans designed for him helped to overcome his weak areas. We were also able to accommodate his choice of timing since he wanted some time for his self-study and recreation, said Kumar.