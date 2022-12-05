Only corrupt are allowed into CM's camp office: BJP

Hyderabad: State BJP leaders on Sunday came down heavily on the ruling TRS and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for supporting those involved in corruption and anti-Telanganites.

Addressing the media, party vice-president NVSS Prabhakar criticised that while normal people are barred to reach Pragati Bhavan to give representation to the CM, leaders under the scanner of ED, CBI and IT for various scams are allowed to hold parleys.

Prabhakar mocked that four TRS legislators, who are involved in the sensational MLA poach gate scam stayed at Pragathi Bhavan for over 20 days. He alleged that no official review of public problems and implementation of various schemes was being held at Pragathi Bhavan. He asked the CM how he was meeting the 'corrupt' while ignoring people of the State.

Launching an indirect attack on Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, Prabhakar alleged that he was dominating the entire State by intervening in issues not related to his ministries. Raising the issue of an increasing number of atrocities in the State, he alleged that atrocities against women had gone up in the last eight-year rule of KCR.

Former minister D Ravindra Naik, and BJP State spokesperson Vittal, expressed doubts whether the CM really stands for the spirit of Telangana. Naik said the TRS chief was known to him since he was in the Congress, and his credentials are suspicious. He said KCR has always been using the Telangana sentiment only to hoodwink people and to get into power. Explaining how he had despised those who fought and made sacrifices for Telangana, he appealed to people not to fall into the CM's trap and antics.

Vittal alleged KCR was always looking towards the East. He said in eight years of TRS rule, all the contractors. like in Kaleswaram and other projects. are from Andhra and deprived local contractors of their due. He charged the CM with letting down Telangana of its due share in the Krishna water by entering into an agreement with the then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Thousands of acres around Hyderbad have been distributed to non-Telangana industrialists, he alleged and asked how many unemployed from Telangana got jobs in those industries.