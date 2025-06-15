Op Sindoor a testament to our unparalleled prowess: IAF chief

Hyderabad: IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, on Saturday said that Operation Sindoor, launched after the Pahalgam terror attack, stands as a shining testament to the unparalleled prowess of the Indian Air Force.

This operation demonstrated IAF’s capability to deliver swift, precise and decisive blows to the enemy.

Addressing the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal near here, Singh also said the Operation Sindoor showcased exceptional coordination, synergy and integration within the armed forces.

He called upon the newly commissioned officers to keep furthering the spirit of unity as they grow in service. He said the graduating officers, as the future of the IAF, must understand that the Air Force has been and will always remain the first responder.

“It is our collective responsibility to live up to the trust placed in the Indian Air Force by every citizen of India, and we must be ready and prepared for this,” Singh said. Observing that the battlefield is going to be more and more complex, he said the young officers would need to continuously “train and retrain” to succeed in future conflicts.

With the Indian Air Force fast evolving into an aerospace force, many young officers will lead the nation’s foray into space, he said.

These challenges will require them to be totally committed, focused, innovative, and passionate about their job, he said.

Singh also exhorted the graduating officers to focus on physical and mental fitness and personality development through a healthy lifestyle.

The event commemorated the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of flight cadets across various branches of the Indian Air Force.

During the ceremony, the IAF chief conferred the ‘President’s Commission’ to the graduating trainees.

The ceremony included presentation of ‘Wings’ upon successful completion of training to the flight cadets of the IAF, officers of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and an officer from Vietnam.







































