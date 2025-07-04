Operation Muskaan XI: Hyd’bad gears up to tackle child exploitation

Hyderabad: A convergence meeting was held on Operation Muskaan-XI – 2025 on Thursday, where detailed discussions took place regarding its coordinated implementation, scheduled from 1 July to 31 July. The meeting focused upon the operation’s key objectives: the identification and rescue of children involved in child labour and bonded labour, the tracing and rehabilitation of missing children, and the rescue and protection of trafficked children and those involved in street begging. It also emphasised ensuring proper institutional care, counselling, and rehabilitation for all rescued children.

In a recently held meeting with stakeholders, conducted by P Vishwa Prasad, Additional Commissioner of Police, Crimes, it was decided that 28 Divisional Teams would be constituted across Hyderabad City to ensure the operation’s effective execution. Each team comprises one Sub-Inspector and four Head Constables/Police Constables (including at least one woman officer), all specially trained and sensitised for handling children in need of care and protection and for tracing missing children via the Darpan App. These teams will work in close coordination with officials from the Labour, Education, and Welfare Departments, as well as NGO partners such as Childline and Bachpan Bachao Andolan.

Furthermore, it was emphasised that all rescued children would be produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for appropriate rehabilitation measures.

The roles of District Child Protection Units (DCPU) and Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) were also discussed to streamline rescue and follow-up procedures.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Women Safety Wing, reiterated the Hyderabad City Police’s commitment to child safety, the prevention of exploitation, and the development of a child-friendly ecosystem through inter-agency collaboration and community participation.

The public is urged to actively report instances of child labour, trafficking, or missing children to the police or Childline (1098), thereby contributing to this noble mission of safeguarding the future of our children.