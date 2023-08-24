Opposition cannot fulfill promises, only BRS can give declarations

Medak: Expressing strong criticism towards the Congress party for seeking another chance, Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, rebuked the opposition for failing to fulfil the promises in Karnataka. He stated that while his own party could make grand declarations, it would not betray the trust of the people.

Speaking at a public gathering in the Medak district, he initiated the election campaign after announcing his party’s candidates. He took swipe at both the BJP and the Congress for their policies. Despite facing a substantial loss of Rs 25,000 crore, the government resisted the BJP’s plan to install meters on motors. In contrast, the Congress, having won in Karnataka, initially pledged 24-hour power supply but has since reduced it to 7 hours while asking for another chance to lead, he said. He criticised the Congress for making hollow promises, pointing out that a party that offered a meagre Rs 200 as a pension is now making claims about Rs 4,000. While he admitted that his party could also promise higher amounts like Rs 5,000, he emphasised that they wouldn’t deceive the people.

KCR, the head of the BRS, urged citizens to reject leaders who advocated for the removal of the Dharani portal, warning farmers that this action could hinder their access to programmes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Beema, and loan waiver. He questioned whether the Congress claim of providing three hours of power supply was sufficient for farmers. He highlighted the transformative power of the Dharani system, empowering farmers to manage land records, a capability that even residents of Maharashtra desired.

Regarding loan waiver, he acknowledged that the effects of demonetization delayed the government’s ability to provide timely benefits. Nevertheless, he underscored that the government had successfully waived loans amounting to Rs 37,000 crore so far.

He expressed optimism about the recovery of farmers, projecting stability in agriculture within six to seven years. He mentioned Telangana’s agricultural advancements and urged the farmers to continue growing and make Telangana a surplus state.

KCR showers slew of sops on Medak district

The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao showered several sops on the people of Medak district on Wednesday.



Addressing the public meeting during his visit to Medak, he called upon the people to ensure the victory of Padma Devender Reddy by a big margin. Seeing the functioning of Padma Devender Reddy, the party gave a ticket to her to ensure her victory with a margin double to that of the 2018 elections. “When I came to Medak during the last elections, I said Padma is my daughter, I will not deny whatever she asks. You have ensured her victory. She is a good leader hence many good works were going on here,” said Rao recalling Padma Reddy’s association with him since the agitation days.

The CM announced a special fund of Rs 10 lakh each to 469 Gram Panchayats in Medak. He also announced Rs 50 crore for Medak municipality and Rs 25 crore each for Narsapur, Ramayampet, and Tupran. He assured to issue a GO on Friday making Ramayampet a revenue division. He announced Degree College for Ramayampet, Ring Road for Medak, Rs 100 crore for Edupayala Temple, and Degree College in Taudupally sought by Narsapur MLA Madan Reddy.