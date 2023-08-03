Opposition leaders not invited for BAC meeting: Eatala

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Thursday was furious that opposition parties were not invited to the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting as part of the Telangana Assembly meetings. He said that in the past, even if a party had only one MLA, they used to call for the BAC meeting. Speaking at the assembly's media point, he lamented that the Telangana rulers do not have the courtesy that the union rulers have.



He said that BJP has three members in the assembly, but they were not invited to the BAC meeting. Although many rooms in the assembly are vacant, they have not been allotted an office room, he said. It is alleged that this is done by the faction. He complained that he called the speaker on the same issue but there was no reply.

Earlier, BRS working President and MA and UD minister KT Rama Rao embraced BJP leader and MLA E Rajendar in the house and shared a lighter moment with the BJP leader before the beginning of the first day of the assembly session.

Soon after entering the house, KTR reached Rajendar's seat and welcomed the BJP MLA to attend the session. KTR and Rajendar looked happy when interacted each other. The BRS leader gave a hug to Rajendar and wished him.

Congress leader and MLA T Jagga Reddy meeting with KTR already created sensation in the house .The friendly approach between KTR and Rajendar has become a big political talk in the political circles.

Rajendar was the State Health minister before leaving the BRS . After joining the BJP, Rajendar has been given an important task as the Chairman of the State BJP Election Management committee.