Live
- Major fire breaks out at biodiversity hotspot, Bahour lake
- BRS MLAs makes a beeline before KCR chambers in Assembly
- Dunzo’s seller app to onboard 20K local merchants on ONDC network
- Andhra Pradesh: Three dies of electrocution in Vizianagaram district
- Bangladesh reports 57,127 dengue cases, 273 deaths so far this year
- Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 to be introduced as a regular bill
- Rs 194.88 crore released for minority welfare schemes in Telangana
- URBAN Launches Luxury Edition Smartwatches: URBAN Titanium, Dream & Rage
- Dibyendu Bhattacharya returns as Martin Ekka in Maharani 3
- KCR opens his Chamber doors for all in Assembly. MLAs makes a beeline
Just In
Major fire breaks out at biodiversity hotspot, Bahour lake
BRS MLAs makes a beeline before KCR chambers in Assembly
Dunzo’s seller app to onboard 20K local merchants on ONDC network
Andhra Pradesh: Three dies of electrocution in Vizianagaram district
Bangladesh reports 57,127 dengue cases, 273 deaths so far this year
Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 to be introduced as a regular bill
Opposition leaders not invited for BAC meeting: Eatala
Says that in the past, even if an opposition party had only one MLA, they used to call for the BAC meeting
Hyderabad: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Thursday was furious that opposition parties were not invited to the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting as part of the Telangana Assembly meetings. He said that in the past, even if a party had only one MLA, they used to call for the BAC meeting. Speaking at the assembly's media point, he lamented that the Telangana rulers do not have the courtesy that the union rulers have.
He said that BJP has three members in the assembly, but they were not invited to the BAC meeting. Although many rooms in the assembly are vacant, they have not been allotted an office room, he said. It is alleged that this is done by the faction. He complained that he called the speaker on the same issue but there was no reply.
Earlier, BRS working President and MA and UD minister KT Rama Rao embraced BJP leader and MLA E Rajendar in the house and shared a lighter moment with the BJP leader before the beginning of the first day of the assembly session.
Soon after entering the house, KTR reached Rajendar's seat and welcomed the BJP MLA to attend the session. KTR and Rajendar looked happy when interacted each other. The BRS leader gave a hug to Rajendar and wished him.
Congress leader and MLA T Jagga Reddy meeting with KTR already created sensation in the house .The friendly approach between KTR and Rajendar has become a big political talk in the political circles.
Rajendar was the State Health minister before leaving the BRS . After joining the BJP, Rajendar has been given an important task as the Chairman of the State BJP Election Management committee.