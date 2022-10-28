Order CBI probe into TRS MLAs poaching row: YS Sharmila

Hyderabad: Responding to four TRS MLAs poaching attempt by three persons, YSR Telangana Congress president YS Sharmila demanded that the Modi government at Centre to order a CBI probe so that people can know as to which political party tried to buy MLAs.



Sharmila faulted the police for shifting the TRS MLAs to Pragathi Bhavan without questioning them after arresting a few persons. "If MLAs are innocent as to why they were shifted to Pragathi Bhavan," she asked.



The YSRTP chief flayed the BJP for filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) over MLAs poaching row in the High Court. "The BJP can prove its innocence by ordering a CBI investigation instead of approaching the High Court," she mentioned.

YS Sharmila has alleged that the TRS, BJP and Congress are killing democracy by luring voters with liquor in Munugode by-election. She gave a call to people of Munugode not to vote for three main political parties in by-election.

The YSRTP chief YS Sharmila reacted to the four TRS MLAs poaching case in which BJP allegedly tried to lure MLAs by offering Rs 100 crore each. Addressing the gathering, YS Sharmila questioned whether TRS MLAs or BJP leaders were innocent in this case.

She said that BJP is stating that they don't have any role in the case and alleged that KCR is playing the drama. She further questioned why the police arrested only BJP leaders and took four TRS MLAs into Pragathi Bhavan. She questioned why the TRS leaders are in Pragathi Bhavan and are not allowed to interact with the media.