ORR-Kondapur flyover to be thrown open soon; traffic snarls set to ease

The government is dedicated to enhancing the city’s infrastructure while keeping an eye on future requirements in every aspect. The newly-built multi-level flyover, which links the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to Kondapur and was constructed at a cost of Rs 178 crore, is scheduled to be inaugurated in the first week of June. Once operational, the flyover is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion at the busy Gachibowli Junction and improve connectivity through Hyderabad’s IT corridor.

Built under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), the six-lane flyover spans 1.2 km and is 24 meters wide. It is the third-level flyover at the location, built above the existing Gachibowli Junction and Shilpa Layout Phase 1 flyovers.

According to GHMC, its unique feature lies in being a third-level structure constructed atop two pre-existing flyovers. Below, the Gachibowli Junction Flyover, with the Shilpa Layout Phase 1 Flyover situated above it, and now the newly constructed Phase 2 Flyover has been added on top.

The flyover will reduce the severe traffic snarls at the Gachibowli Junction to a large extent. The structure is designed to streamline traffic from ORR towards Kondapur and Hafeezpet, reducing travel time and bypassing frequent bottlenecks at Gachibowli.

It will facilitate smoother travel between Kondapur and the Shamshabad Airport, offering a more direct and less congested route to the financial district and HITEC City.

The GHMC officials accelerated the construction of the flyover. Despite previous delays caused by various factors, the project is nearing completion. Efforts are underway to finish the work by this month end, with plans for a launch by CM Revanth Reddy. Its inauguration represents a significant advancement in the enhancement of Hyderabad’s infrastructure, said a senior official.

Commissioner RV Karnan had made multiple visits to oversee the progress of the flyover and directed the project engineers to expedite the work.

This marks the 23rd flyover completed under the SRDP, which aims to ensure signal-free travel and reduce congestion across Hyderabad. Of the 42 projects planned under SRDP, 37 have been completed with the addition of this flyover. The GHMC commissioner has set a target to complete the Falaknuma and Shastripuram Railway Over Bridges (ROBs) by July and August respectively.

As part of the H-City project, the government has allocated Rs 7,032 crore for 58 urban infrastructure projects. These include 28 flyovers, 13 underpasses, four ROBs, three RuBs and 10 road widening works. Tenders have been finalised; several projects are expected to begin in June.